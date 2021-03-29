The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of The Boston Beer worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,159.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,097.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.99. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

