The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

