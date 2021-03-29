The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CLX opened at $190.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 555.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

