The ExOne (XONE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – The ExOne had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/18/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

3/16/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/15/2021 – The ExOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – The ExOne had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – The ExOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

2/16/2021 – The ExOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

2/9/2021 – The ExOne had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – The ExOne had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – The ExOne was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of The ExOne stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 750,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne Company has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $1,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

