The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00476303 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

