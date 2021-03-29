The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 28th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV opened at $23.93 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.