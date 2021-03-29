The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,269 shares of company stock worth $10,922,957. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $32.95.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

