The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

INNV opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

