The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 118,897 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 100,554.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

