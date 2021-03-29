The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $305.50 and last traded at $300.94, with a volume of 48868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.81.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

