The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin Sells 21,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.86. 249,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,933. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.