The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 48.9% in March

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.41. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.