The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Down 6.4%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40. 227,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,653,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

