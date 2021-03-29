The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 22,573 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

