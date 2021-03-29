The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,139 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

SWX opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

