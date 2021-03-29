The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,942 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $101.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

