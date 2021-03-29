The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the period. The Michaels Companies accounts for 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 272,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of MIK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

