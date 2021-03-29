The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The Monarch Cement has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

About The Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

