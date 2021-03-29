The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the February 28th total of 109,600 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on The OLB Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of The OLB Group stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

