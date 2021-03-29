The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.