The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.53.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,152. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

