The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.25 on Monday. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

