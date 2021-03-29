The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,800 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JOE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.