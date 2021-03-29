The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $$2.43 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
About The Star Entertainment Group
