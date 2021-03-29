The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $609.00 and last traded at $609.67. Approximately 46,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 884,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.21.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.48 and its 200 day moving average is $733.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
