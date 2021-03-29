The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 9.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $609.00 and last traded at $609.67. Approximately 46,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 884,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $784.48 and its 200 day moving average is $733.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.