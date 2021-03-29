The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 283.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 115,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $332.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

