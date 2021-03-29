The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,999,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after buying an additional 312,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.94. 290,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $333.90 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

