The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,136 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.1% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $90,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 279.0% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,981,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.89. The stock had a trading volume of 315,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $335.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

