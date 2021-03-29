The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 46,421 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $125,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,981,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 267,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

