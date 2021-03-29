The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $185.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $336.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

