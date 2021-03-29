The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

