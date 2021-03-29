THEKEY (TKY) One Day Volume Tops $513,621.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $12.01 million and $513,621.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009528 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000988 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

