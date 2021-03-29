Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $4,802,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 169.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 448,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.40 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

