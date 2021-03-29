Third Security LLC Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Third Security LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,226,460 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 6.9% of Third Security LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Third Security LLC owned 1.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $75,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 253.56 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

