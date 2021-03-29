Third Security LLC Invests $2.64 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Third Security LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. International Business Machines makes up 0.2% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.16. 128,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,960. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

