Third Security LLC Sells 2,277,365 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Third Security LLC trimmed its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,744,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,277,365 shares during the period. Precigen makes up about 76.2% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Third Security LLC owned about 44.08% of Precigen worth $833,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 26.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 152.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,428. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,597.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $357,583. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

