Third Security LLC Sells 34,088 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Third Security LLC decreased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,219,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the quarter. AquaBounty Technologies makes up approximately 14.6% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Third Security LLC owned about 25.86% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $159,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,480. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $433.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

