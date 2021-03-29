Thisoption (TONS) Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 71% higher against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00217659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $541.46 or 0.00936210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.