Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $29,679.84 and $54,570.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

