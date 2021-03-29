ThoreCoin (THR) Hits Market Cap of $970.73 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $11,198.20 or 0.19491747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $970.73 million and $60,322.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00058886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.36 or 0.00944048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00078948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00029419 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

