Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PEMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 235,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,579. Thoughtful Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Thoughtful Brands alerts:

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtful Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtful Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.