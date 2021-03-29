ThreeFold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,995.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00219656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.00956633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.