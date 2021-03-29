Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches Market Cap of $899,088.78

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1,445.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $899,088.78 and $1,317.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.