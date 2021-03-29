Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,719,526 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,719,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,571,000. General Electric comprises 3.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

