Tiger Eye Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 557.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $451.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

