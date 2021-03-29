Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.7% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.29 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.