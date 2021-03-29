TigerCash Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $576,242.27 and approximately $6.31 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $827.59 or 0.01440507 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare,

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

