Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.20.
About Till Capital
Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.