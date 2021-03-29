Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tintri stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Tintri has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Tintri alerts:

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.