Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 795,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMDI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,864. The firm has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

